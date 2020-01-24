Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,939,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,299,000 after buying an additional 659,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,426,000 after buying an additional 77,664 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,749,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,752,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,221,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,908,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

