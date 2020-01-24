Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.42 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

