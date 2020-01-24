Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 67,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,232. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.