Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano Sells 14,706 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael D. Cordano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12.

On Friday, December 13th, Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Cowen upgraded Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.76.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

