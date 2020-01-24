William Blair Weighs in on EXACT Sciences Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for EXACT Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.66). William Blair also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of EXAS opened at $92.18 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

