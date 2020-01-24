William Blair Weighs in on EXACT Sciences Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for EXACT Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.66). William Blair also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of EXAS opened at $92.18 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Earnings History and Estimates for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit