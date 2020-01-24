WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.66

Shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and traded as high as $42.68. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 965 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3995 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOO. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

About WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO)

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

