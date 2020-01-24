Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

