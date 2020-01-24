Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $183,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,357,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,187. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.792 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

