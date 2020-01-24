Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New $33,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,316,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,039,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

