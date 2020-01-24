Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 574 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 398,482 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 643.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 209,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,841,000 after purchasing an additional 175,211 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,476,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.24. 10,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

