Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WYNN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.28.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $134.75. 3,986,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.08. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at $49,858,394.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

