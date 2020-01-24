Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XERS. ValuEngine cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,677. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 17,935 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.