Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XLNX. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Xilinx stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.80. 3,110,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,354. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.09. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 13,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 105,234 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

