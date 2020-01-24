Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $544,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 228.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 989,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $6,784,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

