Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is $0.03. FibroGen reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 269.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,089.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $229,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,632,226 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FibroGen by 79.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 729.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FibroGen by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

