Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.01). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,739. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.