Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.50. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. Insperity’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Separately, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,256. Insperity has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $210,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $311,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,950,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $847,440 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $76,651,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $52,081,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Insperity by 152.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 296,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 49.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 296,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

