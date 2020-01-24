Zacks: Analysts Expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $204,461.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ambarella by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

AMBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,947. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

