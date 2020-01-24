Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.80. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,648.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CDK Global by 58.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4,093.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 789,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 492,144 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at $17,926,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,663. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

