Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBE. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $173.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $1,914,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

