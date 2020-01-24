Zacks: Analysts Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Announce $2.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings per share of $2.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the lowest is $2.72. Dillard’s reported earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 25.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DDS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

