Zacks: Analysts Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Announce $2.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings per share of $2.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the lowest is $2.72. Dillard’s reported earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 25.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE DDS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 9.80%.
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
