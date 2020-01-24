Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

NYSE HII traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $276.47. The company had a trading volume of 227,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $196.26 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.48 and a 200-day moving average of $232.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

