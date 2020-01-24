Zacks: Analysts Expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. International Paper posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. International Paper has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,623,000 after buying an additional 1,061,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,959,000 after buying an additional 741,541 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in International Paper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,561,000 after buying an additional 476,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 1,548.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 350,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 374,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

