Zacks: Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.18 Million

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post sales of $58.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.82 million and the highest is $59.35 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $63.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $232.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.13 million to $235.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $228.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.05 million to $235.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period.

Shares of RPT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 498,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,650. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 148.50, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.