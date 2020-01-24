Zacks: Analysts Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.64. 2,469,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 91,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.