Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $2.21. American Financial Group reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Financial Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $90.20 and a twelve month high of $111.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

