Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.75. BOK Financial reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $245,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $396,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.