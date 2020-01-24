Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

EPD stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Insiders acquired a total of 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,052 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 834,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

