Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.41 Million

Brokerages expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post sales of $166.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.42 million and the highest is $171.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $667.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.90 million to $672.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $672.53 million, with estimates ranging from $649.36 million to $695.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRGI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 781,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,770. The company has a market cap of $298.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

