Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 254,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 212,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.59. 878,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,439. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

