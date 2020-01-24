Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Freshpet posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 171,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,142. Freshpet has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $67.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -504.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

