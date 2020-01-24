Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

GALT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 243.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 1,449,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125,092 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 820,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $162.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.90. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.