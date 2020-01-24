Zacks: Brokerages Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Geron reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 7,044.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

GERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Geron by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Geron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Geron by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GERN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

