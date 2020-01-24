Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

