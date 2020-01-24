Zacks: EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Given $15.40 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.40 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EHang an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of EH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,500. EHang has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

