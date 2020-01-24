Zacks: Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Given $5.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FNJN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
Finjan stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 141,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,801. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Finjan has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.
Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Finjan will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Finjan
Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.
