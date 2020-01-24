Zacks Investment Research Lowers HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPR. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of HPR opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 37.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

