Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) to Hold

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

AXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Shares of AXAS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 28,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,317. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $52.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 157,152 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

