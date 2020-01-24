Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Buy

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARAV. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 82,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,402. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. 23.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

