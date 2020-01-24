Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,215,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

