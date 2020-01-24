Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to “Strong-Buy”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,397. Baidu has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.63. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

