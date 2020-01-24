Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of CLRB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 104,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

