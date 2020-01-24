Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ OBLN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 7,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,998. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. Obalon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $2.89. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.48% and a negative return on equity of 228.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Plovanic acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,297.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBLN. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,582 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

