Zacks: IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Given $2.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.36 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.54% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

