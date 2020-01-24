Zacks: JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JW-A an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JW-A stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 121,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,359. JW-A has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

