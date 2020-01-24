Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd (LON:ZIOC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $7.73. Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 610,441 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $22.48 million and a P/E ratio of -13.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.81.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

