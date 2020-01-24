Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,399,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 3,074,639 shares.The stock last traded at $34.80 and had previously closed at $34.78.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.
In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,248 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zayo Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zayo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ZAYO)
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.