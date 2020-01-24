Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,399,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 3,074,639 shares.The stock last traded at $34.80 and had previously closed at $34.78.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,248 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zayo Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zayo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.