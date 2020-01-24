Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.30. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3,162,016 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Zion Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.02.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zion Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zion Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zion Oil & Gas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zion Oil & Gas by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 608,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

