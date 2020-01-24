Zipper (ZIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Zipper has a market cap of $1.89 million and $189,317.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041307 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000734 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.