Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,704. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $143.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

